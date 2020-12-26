Huawei launches smart pillow with heart rate sensor, breathing tracking and sleep monitoring

Huawei has introduced the Smart Latex Pillow.

First of all, this pillow is comfortable to sleep on. It is 93% composed of a 9 cm thick latex layer and adjusts to the curves of the body to reduce pressure on the shoulders and ears when you sleep on your side. And many mesh openings on the inside ensure ventilation and freshness.

In addition, the pillow has sensors that monitor your heart rate, breathing, number of turns, and overall sleep quality. The metrics are displayed in the Huawei Smart Life app.