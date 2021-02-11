Huawei is working on its first video game console

It looks like Huawei is about to add a new category product to its portfolio.

According to a Chinese Weibo insider, the manufacturer is currently working on its first game console. Unfortunately, there are no details about her yet. It is only known that the new product will compete with Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox.

By the way, according to the source, before the announcement of the console, Huawei will launch a gaming laptop on the market. It was going to be presented last year, but for unknown reasons, the release was postponed. The insider did not reveal the characteristics of the device, but it can be assumed that the laptop will be similar to the Honor Hunter V700. That is, it can get a 16-inch IPS display with an increased refresh rate, an Nvidia GeForce graphics card, 16 GB or 32 GB of RAM, as well as Intel Core i5/i7 processors.

