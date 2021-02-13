Huawei is preparing at least a half dozen gadgets

Despite the precarious situation due to US sanctions and falling sales, Huawei is preparing many more new products.

According to the authoritative insider RODENT950, this year, the manufacturer should present at least 15 new gadgets, including flagship smartphones and smartwatches.

The complete list looks like this:

flagship line Huawei P50, P50 Pro, P50 Pro +

flagship line Huawei Mate 50, Mate 50 Pro, Mate 50 Pro +, and Mate 50 RS

foldable smartphone Huawei Mate X2

smartwatch Huawei Watch 3 and Watch GT 3

MatePad Pro 2 and MatePad 2 tablets

Freebuds Pro 2, Freebuds 4, and Freebuds 4i wireless headphones

Unfortunately, the insider has information only about the smartwatches Huawei Watch 3 and Watch GT 3. Their software base will be LiteOS based on HarmonyOS 2.0 or HongMengOS. It is noted that the watch will receive eSIM support, will be able to take an ECG and measure blood pressure.

As a reminder, Huawei is also rumored to be working on its first gaming console.