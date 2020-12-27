Huawei is preparing an affordable Mate 40E

In the flagship line of Huawei Mate 40 there are already four models: Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro, Mate 40 Pro+ and Mate 40 RS Porsche Edition. But it seems that this is not enough Huawei, so it is preparing another smartphone.

According to rumors, this device will be called the Mate 40E. Codenamed OCE-AN00 has already been certified by the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) and the China Telecommunications Equipment Certification Authority (TENAA).

The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), which certifies wireless chargers, indicates that the smartphone will charge 5W. Information on other characteristics is available in TENAA.

The most interesting thing is the processor. Unlike the standard Mate 40 with a Kirin 9000E processor clocked at 3.13GHz, the Mate 40E has a 2.86GHz processor. Presumably, this is Kirin 990E 5G or Kirin 990 5G. Since the Mate 40E has an E in its name, it is most likely powered by the Kirin 900E 5G.

In addition, the smartphone will receive a 6.5-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 2376 × 1080 pixels, 6, 8 or 12 GB of RAM, 128, 256 or 512 GB of ROM, a sub-screen fingerprint scanner, a 4100 mAh battery and the Android 10 operating system. The front camera is 13-megapixel, and the main one consists of three modules: 50 + 16 + 8 MP.

Thus, the Mate 40E is just a Mate 40 with a different chip, so it should be cheaper. When the official announcement will take place is still unknown.