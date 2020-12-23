Huawei introduced Nova 8 and Nova 8 Pro

As promised, Huawei held an event in China today, at which it unveiled several new products, including the new Nova 8 smartphones.

We are talking about the base model Huawei Nova 8 and the top-end Huawei Nova 8 Pro. The devices are very similar in appearance and characteristics. Nova 8 received a 6.57-inch display with OLED-matrix, 90 Hz, FHD + resolution, and rounded edges. The screen supports DCI-P3 color space and has a built-in fingerprint reader, as well as a hole in the center for a 32MP front camera.

Huawei Nova 8 comes with 8 GB of RAM and storage of 128 or 256 GB. Last year’s flagship Kirin 985 processor is responsible for the smartphone’s operation, and a 3800 mAh battery with fast 66-watt SuperCharge charging is responsible for the autonomy. It can charge the battery up to 100% in just 35 minutes. The device also received Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and the main camera with an unusual oval protrusion. The main sensor has a resolution of 64 megapixels (f/1.9). It is complemented by an 8-megapixel wide-angle with a 120-degree coverage angle, a 2-megapixel macro sensor with a focal length of 4 cm, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

In turn, Huawei Nova 8 Pro has a 6.72-inch display with a frequency of 120 Hz, a 32 MP + 16 MP dual front camera, and a 64 MP main camera sensor with f / 1.8. Also, the smartphone received a 4000 mAh battery, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2. Simultaneously, both devices have 5G, NFC, USB-C ports, and speakers with Huawei Histen Sound technology. New items are delivered, of course, without Google services.

Huawei Nova 8 and Huawei Nova 8 Pro will start selling in China on December 30 with the following prices: