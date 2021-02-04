Huawei has released a new version of software for the Mate 40 Pro

According to the German portal Huawei Blog, Huawei has released a new firmware version for the flagship Mate 40 Pro.

In the new version of the software, the developers have optimized some interface elements, as well as calls. In addition, the December security patch was added to the system. Yes, not the most recent, but it fixes 1 critical vulnerability in the system, as well as 11 high-level vulnerabilities.

The firmware has already begun to be received by European smartphone users. It weighs 714 MB. By the way, the software is still based on Android 10. It is not known when the device will receive the latest version of Android 11.