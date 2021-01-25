Huawei has denied rumors about the possible sale of flagship brands

According to the statement, the company does not plan to sell its business for the production and sale of premium smartphones.

Chinese company Huawei does not plan to sell its business for the production and sale of premium smartphones. This was announced on Monday by the manufacturer of telecommunications equipment from China.

“Huawei has learned about unfounded rumors about the possible sale of flagship brands of its smartphones. There is no basis for these rumors. Huawei does not have such a plan,” the Global Times newspaper quoted the company as saying. It also says Huawei remains fully committed to the smartphone business and will continue to “deliver cutting-edge products and capabilities to consumers around the world.”

Also, several senior executives of the company told the publication that information about the sale of part of the business is “false news.” “I don’t think Huawei is going to sell its advanced smartphone series at a time when Biden’s policy towards China remains unknown and the company has just secured a large sum of money from the sale of the Honor brand,” Xiang Ligang, CEO of the Beijing – based Consumer Information Alliance Industrial Association, was quoted as saying by the Global Times.

Earlier, Reuters, citing sources, reported on the alleged possible sale of part of the business associated with two premium series of its smartphones, P and Mate, and suggested that the Chinese company is leaving the business of producing high-end smartphones.