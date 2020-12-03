Huawei FreeBuds Pro received another software update with useful improvements

Huawei developers have rolled out a new firmware for their flagship FreeBuds Pro TWS headphones, which they presented in September along with the EMUI 11 shell.

According to Huawei Central, the system received a build number of 1.9.0.216 and weighed only 2.5 MB. Nevertheless, several useful changes have been added to the software. For example, the developers have improved the stability of the Bluetooth connection and sound quality. Besides, they optimized the system and also increased the sensitivity of the Wear Detection function.

The new firmware has already begun to be distributed to headphones around the world. You can check for an update in the AI ​​Life app.