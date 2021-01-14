Huawei creates a road that “talks” to driverless cars

China is testing an experimental section of a smart road designed to work with uncrewed vehicles. About the work of Huawei in this direction reports Bloomberg.

Huawei is working on an experimental four-kilometer stretch of road in China’s Jiangsu Province. Free buses run through it. Cars receive information about the traffic situation from the on-board system and sensors, cameras, radars, and other equipment. It is built into the road, traffic lights, and street signs. The system is in constant “communication” with the drone.

The Smart Roads Project is a nationally supported program in China. The Chinese government plans to use such infrastructure to improve road safety and make it more efficient. By 2025, China plans to sell up to 50 percent of cars with some degree of control automation.