Huami showed today its new smartwatch Amazfit GTS 2 mini

Chinese wearable electronics manufacturer Huami showed off its new Amazfit GTS 2 mini smartwatch today.

As the name implies, the novelty is a simplified version of the usual Amazfit GTS 2. The watch received a lightweight plastic case (19.5 grams) with water resistance (5ATM), one control button, a silicone strap with a standard mount, and a 1.55-inch rectangular AMOLED display. It has a resolution of 354 × 306p and a pixel density of 301ppi.

Amazfit GTS 2 mini can monitor sleep, measure SpO2, and track more than 70 activities. The watch has a microphone for conversations, a proprietary Xiao Ai voice assistant, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS, GLONASS, and even NFC. A 220 mAh battery is responsible for the autonomy of the device. According to the company, it should last up to 14 days with normal use and up to 21 days with the power-saving mode enabled. The gadget works with both Android and iOS devices.

The Amazfit GTS 2 mini is already available in China for $106.