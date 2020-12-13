How to enable multithreading on AMD Ryzen in Cyberpunk 2077

Users and reviewers have noticed that Cyberpunk 2077 has problems harnessing the potential of AMD Ryzen processors, in particular SMT (multithreading) technology. This is easy to see in the Windows Task Manager – the game is clearly tied to physical CPU cores, not logical ones. The issue is not present on Intel processors, meaning the code has obviously not been optimized for AMD processors.

User UnhingedDoork has come up with a solution for this problem for the enthusiast: it appears to improve the game’s multithreading support and, as a result, raises the minimum and average frame rates for a smoother gameplay. The solution requires modification of the game executable, which appears to affect how the game recognizes the processor.

It’s very strange that a game that has been postponed so many times has not received rudimentary optimizations for AMD Ryzen processors. Whether this was an oversight on the part of the developers or something else remains unclear. Hopefully, CD Projekt RED can improve its multithreading support and provide further optimizations not only for Ryzen CPUs, but also for Radeon GPUs where the game still doesn’t support ray tracing.

A quick guide to modifying the executable is provided by a Reddit forum member alias chaosxk. We do not recommend changing the executable files in any way – you can do this only at your own risk. Nonetheless:

download the HxD hex editor;

find Cyberpunk2077.exe – for GOG users it is located in Cyberpunk 2077 / bin / x64;

make a backup copy of Cyberpunk2077.exe just in case;

drag Cuberpunk2077.exe to HxD – hexadecimal numbers should appear (for example, 01 FF 0D, etc.);

press CTRL + F, change the column to Hex-Values;

enter “75 30 33 C9 B8 01 00 00 00 0F A2 8B C8 C1 F9 08” in the search string without quotes, these values ​​should be highlighted;

copy “EB 30 33 C9 B8 01 00 00 00 0F A2 8B C8 C1 F9 08” without quotes;

back in HxD, right-click the highlighted values ​​and select paste;

go to the top panel and click the save icon.

A video tutorial on modification has also been published. Nevertheless, we advise you to wait for the official decision from the developers, and not to make changes to the game yourself. Recall that despite three transfers (from April to September, from September to November, from November to December), Cyberpunk 2077 reached release in a far from ideal technical condition.