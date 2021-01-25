How does Ben Affleck go through a breakup with Ana de Armas?
In the life of the 48-year-old actor, a bachelor streak has come, and, judging by the paparazzi photographs, he is enjoying it to the fullest.
Recall that Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas’ tumultuous romance, which developed rapidly during the quarantine, did not lead to anything grandiose: the stars of the film “Deep Waters” broke off relations and departed to different countries. Ex-lovers do not give any comments, but their friends ensure hope for a reunion.
After parting with Ana, Ben switched to fast food and soda, which even pleases his fans: before, the Oscar winner tried to extinguish the pain of loss with alcohol and illegal substances. Affleck stopped shaving and buttoning his pants – the photo shows that they are about to fall treacherously. Despite the difficulties, the actor managed to take all the packages that had accumulated in front of the door and elegantly sip cold coffee.
“I’ll be there for Ben to help him recover, but I don’t think he will have any problems,” Affleck’s brother Casey commented on the situation earlier. – I can’t even say for sure if they broke up forever. I think Ana is the sweetest, funniest, smartest and most charming person. She will have a good year. I’m not worried about her. “