Houston trades James Harden to Brooklyn

Houston NBA defender James Harden joined Brooklyn in a trilateral trade involving Cleveland, ESPN reporters Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne reported on Twitter.

The Rockets will receive Karis Levert, Dante Exam, Rodion Kurucz, several draft picks, and Brooklyn will give Jarrett Allen and Taurin Prince to Cleveland.

Harden has played for Houston since 2012, having previously defended Oklahoma. He has competed in the NBA All-Star Game eight times and was voted Most Valuable Player of the Season in 2018. Last NBA season, Harden averaged 34.2 points per game in the regular season, made 6.6 rebounds and 7.5 assists.