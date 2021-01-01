Honor will unveil a 75-inch smart TV next month

Honor in May this year showed a line of Vision X1 smart TVs in 50, 55, and 65 inches, and is now going to release a new model of the line.

The manufacturer has published a teaser with a hint of the imminent announcement of the 75-inch version of the Honor Vision X1. There is no exact release date yet, but most likely, the new product will be shown in early January, because some Chinese stores have already opened pre-orders.

According to rumors, the model will differ not only with an increased diagonal but also with a slightly modified appearance and new intelligent functions. The “stuffing” of the TV should remain the same. That is, it will receive a 4K display, a quad-core Honghu 818 processor, four 10W speakers, and a proprietary HarmonyOS system.

As for the price, the Honor Vision X1 75 will be asked for about $550. In comparison, the 65-inch TV is sold in China with a price tag of $465.

Recall that Honor is now also preparing to announce the flagship V40 smartphones. According to rumors, they will be presented on January 12th.