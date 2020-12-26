Honor V40 on render: a waterfall screen, like the Huawei Mate 40 Pro

Soon, Honor will present its first line of smartphones after the separation from Huawei – Honor V40. And the closer the official announcement is, the more details about new products appear.

Earlier, it was repeatedly reported that the Honor V40 would receive an ultra-clear screen with curved edges and support for a high refresh rate. Now there is a render showing the same display. The edges are really strongly curved, like the flagship Huawei Mate 40 Pro and Mate Pro+.

Whether the control buttons will fit with such a bend on the side face is not yet clear. But the Mate 40 Pro had them.

And the online store JD.com already offers to book a novelty, not one, but three at once. Thus, the store confirms three models in the lineup: Honor V40, Honor V40 Pro, and Honor V40 Pro +. Alas, the characteristics and their cost were not disclosed.

Recall that there is no information about the younger model yet. Still, the older versions of Honor V40 Pro and Honor V40 Pro + are credited with large 6.78-inch displays at 120 Hz, main cameras with 50 MP sensors, front cameras with two modules, and batteries with wired charging for 66W and 40W wireless. The official announcement is expected on January 12th.