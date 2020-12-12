Honor V40 flagships can get four processors from different manufacturers

Honor is already a former sub-brand of Huawei and now an independent company, preparing to release new flagships Honor V40. And recently quite interesting information about them appeared on the network.

According to the leaks, there will be four models in the Honor V40 line, and all of them can get four processors from different manufacturers: MediaTek, Samsung, Qualcomm, and Huawei. No other smartphone manufacturer has ever had such a variety.

True, this information appeared on the page of one of the Chinese insiders, but in the form of a poll, so it should be taken with a grain of salt. Nevertheless, if the rumors are confirmed, the following flagships await us:

Honor V40 – MediaTek Dimensity 1000+

Honor V40 Pro – Samsung Exynos 1080

Honor V40 Pro+ – Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Honor V40 Commemorative Edition – Huawei Kirin 9000

True, it is not yet clear whether Honor can cooperate with Qualcomm (taking into account the US sanctions) and whether Huawei has enough Kirin 9000 reserves to provide processors for itself and Honor.

According to rumors, the presentation of the flagships was postponed until January.