Honor V40 certified with 66W charging power

The Honor V40 line is set to be the first since Huawei’s sale of the Honor brand. Details on smartphones are still scarce, but the Honor V40 recently passed the 3C certification from the Chinese department.

The novelty is codenamed YORK and model designation YOK-AN10. According to the certification authority, the device will support 66W fast charging, like the flagship Huawei Mate 40 Pro and Mate Pro +.

Also, Chinese sources have posted images of the Honor V40. The gadget is not completely visible on them, but you can see a display with rounded edges and a double front camera embedded in the screen.

The lineup is rumored to have three models: Honor V40, Honor V40 Pro, and Honor V40 Pro +. They are due to be submitted next month.