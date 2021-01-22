Honor unveiled the first independent brand smartphone in China today

Honor, as promised, held a presentation in China today, which showed the first smartphone of an already independent brand.

The novelty was named Honor V40 5G. The device has received top-end specifications and an attractive appearance. The smartphone is equipped with a glass body with three colors and a large OLED display with a diagonal of 6.72 inches. The screen has FHD + resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, 300 Hz read rate, DCI-P3 support, and 10.7-bit color depth. The panel has a hole in the left corner for a 16MP + ToF front camera and an integrated fingerprint scanner. By the way, it is very likely that the Honor V40 has the same screen as the Huawei Nova 8 Pro, which debuted last December.

Under the hood, the novelty is powered by an eight-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor paired with 8 GB of RAM and GPU Turbo X and Hunter Boost technologies. They are responsible for the improved graphics in games. The chip is built on 7-nanometer process technology and has a built-in 5G modem. Honor V40 comes with a 4200mAh battery. It supports 66W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The device has a slot for dual SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB-C port, and stereo speakers.

The main triple camera is responsible for the photo and video capabilities of the device. The main sensor is 1 / 1.56-inch and 50MP resolution. It has a RYYB color filter that improves the quality of images in low light. Next come the 8MP wide-angle sensor and the 2MP macro lens. The camera supports night mode and AI RAW format.

Honor V40 comes with Magic UI 4.0, which is based on Android 11. There are no Google services in the smartphone, but rumor has it that they will appear in the global version of the device.

Honor V40 has already started selling in China with the following prices:

Honor V40 8/128 GB – $556

Honor V40 8/256 GBB – $618