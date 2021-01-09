Honor has started updating last year’s flagship smartphones to the current Magic UI 4.0 shell

Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, Honor V20, and Honor Magic 2 have started receiving the stable version of Magic UI 4.0 (aka EMUI 11).

The system was received by users Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, Honor V20, and Honor Magic 2, but so far only in China. An update for owners of global versions of devices will appear a little later. By the way, this firmware is already being tested.

The new version of the software is still based on the Android 10 operating system. All the main features of the Magic UI 4.0 shell have been added to the software, namely: an updated Always-on Display (AOD) mode, a new interface and animation, synchronization of system sounds and vibrations, animated icons, Smart Multi-Window that minimizes applications to windows and hides them in a dedicated sidebar, new branded applications, and more.