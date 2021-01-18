Honor Band 5i learned to measure SpO2 with the update

The Honor Band 5i smart bracelet, which came out a little over a year ago, received another system update with several useful features.

The system came out with build number 1.0.5.86 and weighs 4.54 MB. SpO2 support has been added to the firmware. That is, the bracelet is now able to measure the level of blood oxygen saturation. In addition, Honor Band 5i received the Smart Music Control function, which allows you to control music on your smartphone.

The company’s developers also optimized the timer, fixed minor bugs in the system and added 6 new languages: Portuguese, Spanish, Vietnamese, Filipino, Arabic and Malay.

When to expect

Honor Band 5i users in India have started getting the firmware so far. In other regions, it will appear a little later.