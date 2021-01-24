Honor and Discovery Unveil Watch GS Pro Mysterious Starry Sky Edition Rugged Smart Watch

At the presentation dedicated to the Honor V40 smartphone, Honor also introduced a new smartwatch model – Watch GS Pro Mysterious Starry Sky Edition.

The gadget was developed in collaboration with Discovery. The watch case is protected from moisture, dust, and mechanical damage and meets the MIL-SDT-810G standard. The design is also interesting: black color dominates, but the buttons and bezel are painted in bronze.

The smartwatch received a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 454 × 454 pixels, measures 48 × 48 × 13.6 mm, and weighs 46 g.

Honor Watch GS Pro Mysterious Starry Sky Edition is able to monitor the heart rate around the clock, determine the level of oxygen in the blood, support more than 100 sports modes and allow you to control music playback. We did not forget about GPS and NFC for contactless payments.

The battery life is up to 25 days.

Honor Watch GS Pro Mysterious Starry Sky Edition is a limited edition and costs $216.