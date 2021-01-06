Hitman 3 adds a system that will force players to better learn levels

Hitman 3 may look like previous games in the series, but IO Interactive continues to fill the project with new mechanics that add variety.

The authors told Game Informer reporters about the system of cuts at the levels, which are hidden stairs and will allow you to get to certain places much faster. The peculiarity is that they are scattered throughout the level, and after unlocking, they will be available when you repeat the task.

Thanks to these cuts, players will have a new path to complete the next level and get to the goal faster. Especially useful for trophy hunters. According to IO Interactive, with the help of slices, they decided to force players to explore the levels better and increase the replayability of Hitman 3.

The release of Hitman 3 is scheduled for January 20 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch as a “cloud version.””