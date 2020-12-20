Hisense A7 will be the first smartphone with black and white e-ink display

Hisense remains practically the only manufacturer that produces smartphones with e-ink screens that can be used as an e-reader. And the company’s new product will be no exception.

The Hisense presentation is scheduled for December 22nd, and the Hisense A7 5G smartphone will debut on that day.

Only if earlier the manufacturer’s devices had color e-ink displays, then Hisense A7 5G will receive a black and white screen.

In addition, it will be the first smartphone with an e-ink display and 5G support. What platform will be used in this case is still unknown, but, most likely, it will be Unisoc Tiger T7510 unknown to us.

Unfortunately, it is impossible to see the new product on the advertising poster – only the audio jack, USB-C port and speaker grill with four holes are visible. But the smartphone is expected to have a single rear-facing camera along with an LED flash and a fingerprint scanner. In any case, we will find out the details in a few days.