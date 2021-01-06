Hilary Duff gets an eye infection due to coronavirus tests

American singer and actress Hilary Duff told fans that she contracted an eye infection due to numerous tests for coronavirus on her Instagram page. The star described her feelings during the illness and admitted that she felt severe pain in her eyes.

On Monday, January 4, the pregnant star posted a series of pictures on her account showing how she and her family celebrate the New Year holidays. In addition to the casual photos at her husband’s Christmas tree in a Santa Claus outfit, the actress attached one of her smiling while holding her little niece Fallon.

In the description, the 33-year-old singer explained that she was actually not as happy as she might appear in the pictures.

“Then my eyes began to look strange and hurt a lot. I got an eye infection from COVID tests at work … You know, 2020 and all. “

Currently, the actress reports that all the worst is over, and she is on the mend. “My eyes are okay, I need antibiotics,” Hilary wrote under a photograph of her opening gifts with her children.