Hilaria Baldwin showed how she looks after the birth of her fifth child

In September, 36-year-old Hilaria and 62-year-old Alec Baldwin became parents again – the couple had their fifth child together. And yesterday, three months after giving birth, the actor’s wife showed her figure by taking a picture in her underwear.

Soon after the birth of her youngest son, Hilaria returned to the workouts, which she showed on her blog.

During pregnancy, she also continued to play sports and tried to lead an active lifestyle. She said that it could help her in the process of childbirth, as well as in recovery from them.

Before giving birth to her fifth child, Hilaria experienced two miscarriages. However, despite the losses, the couple said that they would still try to have a child. To their great happiness, they managed to do it. In addition to three-month-old Eduardo, Alec and Hilaria are raising seven-year-old Carmen, five-year-old Raphael, four-year-old Leonardo and two-year-old Romeo. The actor also has a 25-year-old daughter, Ireland, from Kim Basinger.