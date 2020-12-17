High-quality renders and some characteristics of Samsung Galaxy A72 5G leaked to the network

Insider OnLeaks continues the marathon of leaks of new Galaxy A smartphones. This time, he published high-quality images and some specifications of the Galaxy A72 5G.

The smartphone will look similar to its younger brother Galaxy A52 5G. It will receive the same body, Infinity-O display, and main camera with four sensors. They will be placed on a large rectangular ledge. The screen in the new product will have a diagonal of 6.7 inches. The smartphone will also be equipped with a 64-megapixel main camera module, a headphone jack, a USB-C charging port, and an under-screen fingerprint scanner.

When the Galaxy A72 5G hits the market, there is no information yet. Most likely, the announcement will take place in the first or second quarter of 2021. The smartphone will cost around $ 600.