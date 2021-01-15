Here’s what the new iPhone will be called

This fall — most likely in September — Apple will introduce a new generation of iPhone smartphones. The publication Gizchina with reference to abstract information from the “supply chain,” claims that the devices will return to the usual naming.

This fall — most likely in September — Apple will introduce a new generation of iPhone smartphones. The publication Gizchina with reference to abstract information from the “supply chain,” claims that the devices will return to the usual naming. The devices will allegedly be called the iPhone 12s, not the iPhone 13. Recall: the last time the letter S in the name of smartphones Apple used in the iPhone Xs, which went on sale in 2018. Previously, smartphones with S introduced new technical elements — for example, the fingerprint scanner was first built into the iPhone 5s. And the usually numbered models of Apple phones like the iPhone 4, on the contrary, relied on a “fresh” design.

According to available information, the upcoming iPhone 12s (or still iPhone 13?) will look about the same as the current iPhone 12: quite sharp edges of the case will remain. Simultaneously, the “bangs” for the Face ID front sensor system will allegedly become a little smaller, and the screens — at least in the Pro versions-will finally get a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The smartphones themselves will remain four-their screen diagonals will not change.