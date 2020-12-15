Henry Cavill was injured while filming The Witcher

The second season of the film adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s books “The Witcher” continues to be plagued by failures. The show has already experienced production delays due to cases of coronavirus, and due to the pandemic in general, filming had to be moved to the pavilion. But now the work continues without the protagonist: Henry Cavill, who plays Geralt of Rivia, was injured and went on a forced vacation.

Do not worry too much: it is reported that the actor received a slight sprain, and therefore will not be absent for long. The first to report the incident was the British newspaper The Sun, whose correspondents found out that Cavill injured his leg, passing an obstacle course at the height of about six meters.

“It wasn’t too bad that an ambulance was needed, but it knocked down the filming schedule because he can’t walk normally. He has to wear heavy armour in scenes and he simply cannot do it due to a leg injury, ”the source said.

The first season of The Witcher was watched by over 76 million Netflix users in the first month after its premiere last December. Although the plot details of the second season are being kept under wraps, showrunner Lauren Hissrich has already pointed out some differences – for example, this time the writers have dropped several timelines. “In Season 2, we’ll see all of our characters exist on the same timeline,” said the producer.

The premiere of new episodes of The Witcher is expected in 2021.