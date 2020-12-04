Helena Christensen starred in a lingerie campaign

51-year-old supermodel Helena Christensen showed a new photoshoot with her participation. This time, she starred in Victoria’s Secret lingerie campaign. Helena collaborated with the brand at the height of her career in the 1990s and was one of the brand’s first “angels”.

Work on the campaign took place back in September when Christensen showed fans a short teaser of the photoshoot.

This is what really happens at home these days, – Helena signed the series.

Given that the restriction regime due to the coronavirus continues in many countries, such outfits for the holidays are really more relevant than dresses.

Well, the subscribers of the star once again admired her excellent physical shape. Helena often shares pictures in a swimsuit and is removed naked – in one of her interviews, the model admitted that showing her own body was never a problem for her.

In Denmark, we are not taught to hide something or be ashamed of something. I look at such shooting as an artistic act, demonstrating the beauty of the female body, – said Helena.

Christensen also revealed in an interview that she has never been a victim of sexual assault and added that she has always had a “tough attitude towards anyone who made her feel uncomfortable.”