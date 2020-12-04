Heidi Klum prepares 16-year-old daughter for a modeling career

German supermodel and TV presenter Heidi Klum said she was ready to give her 16-year-old daughter Leni to the modelling business, as “she is already quite old.” Heidi received proposals on this matter for a long time, but the celebrity refused everyone to protect the privacy of her daughter. In a recent episode of PEOPLE, 47-year-old Klum shared during an interview that her daughter loves to spend time filming the German version of Next Top Model, hosted by Heidi: “I think she is very interested.”

The celebrity jokingly notes that perhaps in five years, Leni Klum will act as the leading Next Top Model in Germany instead of the star mother. When asked why the model had not attracted the girl to this business before, because there was no shortage of proposals, Heidi replied: “I always thought that she was too young. We have also always tried to keep children out of the public eye. But now she drives a car, she is 16, so I thought that if you can do that, you can be a model too if that’s what you want. “

Klum fully supports the interests and hobbies of her child but does not force her to make the same career like hers. The model admits that the industry in which she works is great, but it requires a lot of strength, especially from a woman.