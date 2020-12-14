Heidi Klum amazed fans of the photo with mother and daughter
47-year-old Heidi Klum shared a cute family photo with her followers on Instagram. The model took a selfie in front of the mirror with her mother Erna and 16-year-old daughter Leni. As is clear from the caption, the shot was taken during the shooting for the German edition of Vogue, the cover of which was decorated with Klum and her daughter.
Appearance on the cover of the magazine was a big step in her modelling career for young Leni. As Heidi said, her daughter is interested in the fashion industry and wants to follow in her mother’s footsteps. At the same time, Klum emphasizes that she did not influence her daughter’s decision.
After a joint photoshoot, Heidi dedicated a publication to her daughter, in which she supported the heiress and blessed her to conquer the fashion industry.
“I am so proud of you. And not because you chose this path. It doesn’t matter which road you choose, it will be your road. You always knew what you want. You are not a mini version of me. I’m glad that now you can show who you are. I know being my daughter is not easy. You didn’t have the opportunity to live a “normal life”. Although what is normal life? In any case, you have the ability to achieve the best in everything. You are a confident young woman who goes towards her goals. And you are truly a wonderful person with a big heart, ”Klum turned to her daughter.