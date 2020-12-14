Heidi Klum amazed fans of the photo with mother and daughter

47-year-old Heidi Klum shared a cute family photo with her followers on Instagram. The model took a selfie in front of the mirror with her mother Erna and 16-year-old daughter Leni. As is clear from the caption, the shot was taken during the shooting for the German edition of Vogue, the cover of which was decorated with Klum and her daughter.

Appearance on the cover of the magazine was a big step in her modelling career for young Leni. As Heidi said, her daughter is interested in the fashion industry and wants to follow in her mother’s footsteps. At the same time, Klum emphasizes that she did not influence her daughter’s decision.

After a joint photoshoot, Heidi dedicated a publication to her daughter, in which she supported the heiress and blessed her to conquer the fashion industry.