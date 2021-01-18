Heavy security at Trump Tower to be removed after Biden’s inauguration

According to CNN, on January 20, traffic will also resume on the surrounding streets.

Security measures in place around the New York skyscraper Trump Tower, where the Trump Organization Group headquarters are located, will be lifted in the coming days. This was reported on Monday by CNN, citing a representative of the New York Police Department.

According to him, the communication center, created in the skyscraper after the accession of Donald Trump to the presidency, will stop working on January 20 after the inauguration of Joseph Biden as the 46th president of the United States. The barriers installed around the skyscraper will be removed, and traffic will resume on the surrounding streets. All these actions, the police spokesman stressed, will be carried out in cooperation with the Secret Service, which protects current and former US presidents.

The Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in midtown Manhattan in 2016 was the headquarters of the Trump campaign. The building was placed under heavy security after he took office as president.