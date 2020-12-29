Heart rate can be measured with the Xiaomi Mi 11 sub-screen fingerprint scanner

Yesterday, Xiaomi presented its new flagship smartphone Mi 11. It received an updated fingerprint scanner, which, as it turned out, can be used not only for unlocking the device and confirming payments.

The fact is that the Xiaomi Mi 11 sub-screen sensor can be used as a heart rate sensor. It was created by the Chinese company Goodix, which develops biometric technologies for mobile devices. According to a Goodix spokesman, the scanner in the smartphone reads the pulse with the same accuracy as sensors in smartwatches and smart bracelets. That is, this is not the best way to measure, but nevertheless, it is always convenient to have such an opportunity at hand.

#XiaomiMi11 Features Heart Rate Monitoring by Goodix’s Ultra-Thin Optical IN-DISPLAY FINGERPRINT SENSOR™ pic.twitter.com/EA6pkECONC — Goodix (@GoodixTech) December 28, 2020

Recall that a few months ago, Xiaomi added a function to the Mi Health app that allows you to track your heart rate using your smartphone’s camera.