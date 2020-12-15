Healthy Sleep habits and Good Sleep Hygiene

About 70 million people in the US suffer from some kind of sleep disorder or the other. Good sleep habits like maintaining a sleep schedule, where you go to sleep and wake up every day around the same time, are becoming harder and harder in this fast-paced world. Nevertheless, practicing habits that boost your sleep quality is essential for both, your physical and mental health. Giving your body the good night’s sleep it deserves helps boost immunity, prevents diabetes, combats heart risks, improves memory and concentration, etc. We have therefore compiled a list of several important sleep hygiene tips, following which will ensure that you never have to worry about sleep deprivation-related ailments.

#01 Prepare the Perfect Sleeping Environment

Don’t you just hate people who can fall asleep as soon as they hit the bed? For most other people however, the bedroom environment decides their sleep quality. Make sure that you maintain the optimum sleeping temperature in the room because you do not want to be waking up from either chills or sweat. Ensure proper air circulation to aid temperature regulation and prevention against foul odor. Invest in blinds and curtains that can prevent external noise and light from entering the bedroom while you sleep.

#02 Sunlight Exposure

Exposing yourself to ample sunlight in the day is important to regulate the natural sleep-wake cycle of the body. The light your body receives when you are out in the sun helps control your circadian rhythm and the production of sleep hormones- melatonin and serotonin. Allow enough daylight to come in through the window at your house or workplace. You can even shift to artificial lighting in the day in the absence of windows. The lights should gradually be lowered after evening as bright lights can make it harder to fall asleep. For similar reasons, the use of blue light-emitting devices such as smartphones and laptops should be avoided before bedtime.

#03 Pre-bedtime Activities are Key

Piling stress is a common cause of insomnia and other sleep disorders. To ensure that the mind is free of any such stress before you head towards your bed, practice certain pre-bedtime activities that soothe your mind. Writing a journal, reading a book, taking a warm shower, etc., qualify as bedtime rituals that calm your mind and gradually prepare your mind for the night sleep. Light physical activities such as meditation and bedtime yoga are also a great way to boost your sleep quality.

#04 Exercise Regularly

Numerous studies in the past have proved that as less as 30 minutes of light aerobic exercise can drastically impact the quality and quantity of your sleep. Activities like jogging, swimming, cycling, running, skipping, etc., are best for the body when done in the daytime. Exercising can stimulate your body and increase your body temperature and should therefore be taken care of at least 3 to 4 hours before bedtime.

#05 Take Care of your Beauty Sleep

The way your skin appears has to do a lot with the quality of sleep you receive. Not drinking enough water, sleeping on your stomach, keeping the bed uncleaned, etc., can have a huge impact on your beauty sleep. Remember to complete the recommended amount of sleep to prevent conditions like wrinkles, fine lines, dark circles, acnes, etc. Invest in products like moisturizer and night eye cream that slow the process of ageing and keep your skin smooth and healthy.

#06 Follow your Sleeping Routines Strictly

It is a common habit among many to disrupt their sleep schedule on weekends and other holidays. There is no one perfect sleep schedule when it comes to the timings of sleeping and waking-up as everyone has their own set of conveniences and preferences. One should rather set a sleep routine that is practical enough to be followed every day without fail. Falling asleep in the night and waking up in the morning without an alarm clock becomes easier when you are on a strict sleep schedule.

#07 Your Mattress and Bedding Matters

You expect some degree of comfort and support when you retire to your bed at night. You should already start considering buying a new mattress if your old mattress fails to provide you with the warmth and firmness you need to maintain your natural body alignment. The material used for the bedding and pillow covers should not trap heat and extend a soft touch on your skin. With all the different varieties of mattresses such as foam, latex, hybrid, etc., it can sometimes become hard to pick the right mattress for yourself. Visit insidebedroom.com to choose the mattresses and beddings that meet all your requirements and find answer to more of your sleep related problems.

#08 Refrain from Drinking Alcohol Before Bedtime

Alcohol is a natural diuretic which means that your nighttime toilet trips can rise dramatically when you drink too close to your bedtime. Alcohol can also negatively impact the later part of your sleep which is responsible for restorative and deep sleep. People using alcohol as a sleep aid should immediately switch to other natural alternatives like exercising and a sleep-inducing diet.

Bottom line:

Keeping the right balance between rest and work can only be achieved when you practice the healthy sleeping habits that boost your night sleep. We hope that the tips mentioned above help you manage your sleep health better and prevent any sleep disorders.