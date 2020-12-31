Headphones Apple AirPods Pro 2 can come in two sizes

Pictures of the new AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds have appeared online, hinting at the presence of two sizes.

The photo shows the internal components of the earbuds and shows two sizes It is also rumored that the new model will have a more compact round design without the branded legs.

According to the leaks, AirPods Pro 2 will continue to rely on Apple’s H1 chip, which boasts Bluetooth 5.0, voice-activated personal assistant and less latency compared to the W1 chip in the first-generation AirPods.

The official announcement of the new AirPods Pro is expected in the first half of 2021. In addition, regular AirPods should debut next year with an in-ear design similar to the more premium AirPods Pro, but without their proprietary Active Noise Cancellation.