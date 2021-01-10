Headphones AirPods Pro 2 and the new iPhone SE may present in April

Previously, the Japanese blog MacOtakara shared details about the upcoming iPad mini, iPad, and iPad Pro models, and now it is the turn of the second-generation AirPods Pro headphones and the new iPhone SE.

Referring to sources among Chinese suppliers, MacOtakara writes that both new items will be presented in April. And unsurprisingly, the current AirPods Pro debuted in late October 2019, and the second-generation iPhone SE in April 2020.

The report says the earbuds will come with a slightly redesigned charging case: the case will remain 21mm thick, but 46mm high and 54mm wide. For comparison, the current case is 45.2 mm high and 60.6 mm wide.

According to early leaks, AirPods Pro 2 will lose “legs”, will become more compact and design will resemble their competitors – for example, Samsung Galaxy Buds and Google Pixel Buds. They may also be available in two sizes.

There is no information about the new iPhone SE from the source, but a larger Plus model with a 5.5 or 6.1-inch screen is expected.