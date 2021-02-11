Head of the WHO and UNICEF called for equitable distribution of vaccines

More than three-quarters of vaccinations are carried out in the 10 most affluent countries.

The heads of the World Health Organization and the United Nations Children’s Fund have called for increased production of the COVID-19 vaccine and its fair distribution, warning of the dangerous unevenness of vaccination in the world.

“Of the 128 million doses of vaccines administered to date, more than three – quarters have been vaccinated in just 10 countries, accounting for 60 percent of global GDP,” WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said.

They also warned that it would create favorable conditions for mutating the virus and increasing its resistance to vaccines if this continues. The global economic recovery will also slow down.

Gebreyesus and Fore called on states to “look beyond borders” and develop a strategy that will both end the pandemic and limit the emergence of new strains of the virus.

They recommend that health workers and vulnerable populations in all countries should be vaccinated first. WHO and UNICEF leaders also called on vaccine manufacturers to distribute their limited supplies fairly and transfer technology to other manufacturers to increase global supplies.

“The coronavirus has shown that our fates are inextricably linked,” they said. “Win or lose, and we’ll do it together.”

On Wednesday, the WHO Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization issued interim guidance recommending a vaccine from AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford for people over 65.

Some European countries, including Germany and France, use this vaccine only for people between the ages of 18 and 64 due to insufficient data on the response of older people to the vaccine.

According to WHO experts, the available trials and studies indicate the safety and effectiveness of the AstraZeneca vaccine for the older age group.

They also recommend an interval of 8 to 12 weeks between two vaccinations.

South Korea has approved the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for all adults since February 26, but with a warning for those over 65.

South Africa on Sunday suspended vaccinations with the AstraZeneca vaccine after a recent study found it was less effective against a variant of the virus identified in the country.

South African Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that the government would begin vaccinating health workers with a single-component vaccine from US pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson as part of a limited trial. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has not yet been officially registered in any country. Still, the company says that results from late-stage clinical trials have shown an 85 percent effectiveness in preventing severe disease, even for the South African strain.

Meanwhile, the US Food and Drug Administration has authorized the emergency use of a new drug to treat COVID-19 developed by the pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly.

The drug will be used for patients with coronavirus, who are at high risk of hospitalization with a severe form of the disease.