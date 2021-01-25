HBO will release a Harry Potter TV-series

The American television company HBO will release a series based on the adventures of the wizard Harry Potter. The Hollywood Reporter magazine reported this.

According to the publication, now the company, together with the franchise-owning film studio Warner Bros. looking for writers and discussing ideas for a new series with them. However, the parties are only negotiating; no agreements have been concluded.

According to the magazine, several circumstances may interfere with the implementation of the project: J.K. Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter books, must approve the idea of ​​creating the series, and then the companies need to negotiate with the media corporation NBCUniversal, which owns a contract to broadcast films and various content related to Harry Potter.

In October last year, a monument to the young wizard Harry Potter, the hero of British writer Joan King Rowling’s books, was unveiled in central London on Leicester Square. The bronze monument was erected near the Odeon cinema, where the premiere of the film of the same name took place in 2001, in which the British actor Daniel Radcliffe played the main role.

The Harry Potter series was published from 1997 to 2007. The novels were filmed in eight films – it was decided to split the final part into two films. The books have been published with over 400 million copies and translated into 65 languages ​​of the world.