Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde spend all their time together

Olivia Wilde, 36, and Harry Styles, 26, have been friends for many years, but on the ‘Don’t Worry Sweetheart’ set, they had an affair. The couple has been together for a little more than a month and, according to insiders, does not move a step away from each other.

“Their relationship has already become really serious. They spend all their time together. Olivia is very happy with Harry, and now they continue to act together in Los Angeles, “- said a source to People. The shooting was not easy. They had to be interrupted several times due to coronavirus and checks.

Recall that for the first time a couple was noticed at the wedding of the performer’s manager. The stars held hands, leaving no doubt that they were together. And just a couple of months before that, it became known that Wilde had parted ways with Jason Sudeikis. Rumour has it that Harry was the cause of the breakup. He started dating Olivia before she officially broke up with Jason. The former lovers have a 6-year-old son, Otis, and a 4-year-old daughter, Daisy.