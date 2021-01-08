Harry Potter sequel will be without Daniel Radcliffe

It’s been 10 years since the last Harry Potter movie was released. Fans of the saga eagerly await news of the sequel to the saga every year. And it seems that their wish will soon come true. Sausageroll reports that the shooting of the sequel to the film about the “boy who survived” will begin soon.

Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) and several other cast members are expected to appear on screen. But the main character, Daniel Radcliffe, refuses to star in the next film about Harry.

“I feel like these tapes are moving on. And they are doing fine without us. I am glad that everything turned out like this, ”the actor said in an interview. His position became more categorical after the provocative statements of the author of the book about Potter J.K. Rowling. She fell out of favor after being controversial about transgender people and was officially “removed” from the saga’s main fan sites.

Rupert Grint also disagrees with the writer’s statement, but his position is softer. “Never say never. I would never say “Absolutely not.” It has been a huge part of my life and I really love this character and their stories. So yeah, I’ll be ready to film. I don’t know what the potential of this film would be. But wait and see. “