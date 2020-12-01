Hamilton may miss Abu Dhabi Grand Prix due to quarantine

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, who tested positive for coronavirus, is likely not to perform at the final stage of the Formula 1 championship season at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, according to PA Sport journalist Philip Duncan on Twitter.

On Tuesday, it became known that Hamilton has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss the Sahir Grand Prix, which will be held in Bahrain on December 4-6.

Hamilton’s 10-day quarantine means he is unlikely to be able to compete in the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi on December 13. The Formula 1 world will travel to Abu Dhabi from Bahrain on December 7 before Yas Island (where the circuit is located ) will be closed due to coronavirus restrictions, Duncan wrote.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will take place on December 11-13. Hamilton won his seventh world title ahead of schedule in the 2020 season.