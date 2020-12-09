Halo Infinite Coming Fall 2021 With Better Graphics

Developers at 343 Industries have finally decided on a release window for Halo Infinite.

In a blog post, the developers announced that Halo Infinite will be released in the fall of 2021 and will receive improved graphics, and not the one that the players saw at the presentation. Art Management Director Neil Harrison noted that the team itself was not happy with the work done, and employees share the critical attitude of gamers.

The developer noted that at 343 Industries’ presentation, they showed an “unfinished fragment,” While preparing the “demo,” the team wanted to achieve the highest resolution and performance. Nevertheless, the developers continue to work on the game’s appearance and will improve global illumination, GPU rendering, shading, and so on for release.

In turn, creative director Joseph Staten, who worked on Halo under Bungie, shared his impressions of the single-player campaign: