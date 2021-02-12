Halle Berry went naked during her pregnancy

Halle Berry and her best friend Lindsay Flores recorded a new episode for the Bad And Booshy column, where they answered questions about their pregnancy experience.

One of the questions was: “How did you help each other during pregnancy?”

Flores began ironically about pregnant Holly: “She didn’t need help. She was like a goddess of love, a creature soaring above the ground, a beautiful, radiant mother. No discomfort, no pain, no nausea, no extra pounds … It was maddening. “

Halle played along with her: “Every day I felt sexy, walked around without clothes. Every day, both my pregnancies. “

Recall that Halle has two children – 7-year-old son Maceo from French actor Oliver Martinez and 12-year-old daughter Nala, whose father is a fashion model Gabriel Aubrey. After her son’s birth and her divorce from Martinez, Holly, she said, planned to live alone for a year. However, the loneliness of the actress dragged on.

“Where a year is two, where two is three. But I’m fine. I think now I have a higher chance of attracting and choosing the right person, because I think a lot about what I need, ”said Berry.

Last year, the actress struck up a relationship with musician Wang Hunt. However, since the beginning of this year, rumours have circulated that the couple has split up. Recently, Berry has been increasingly talking about women’s unfair treatment, and joint photos with Hunt have disappeared from her Instagram account.