Halle Berry talked about raising her son in isolation from gender stereotypes

Halle Berry, 54, rarely speaks to reporters on personal matters. The star made an exception during a recent virtual conference at the annual Sundance independent film festival.

In a conversation with her colleague Robin Wright, Holly spoke about the principles she adheres to in raising her children, 12-year-old Nala and seven-year-old Maceo. So, Berry admitted that she talks a lot with her son about the importance of gender equality in society.

I understood what my task is in raising him. If we want to have a different future, we must start with ourselves. From the moment my son was five years old, I had conversations with him about the differences between girls and boys. I saw directly how society taught him to put himself above girls. I had to break these attitudes and give him other perspectives. I had to challenge him, ask him to figure out where all this subconsciously comes from in him, – Holly shared her experience.

The actress admitted that their conversations with her son are bearing fruit. At the same time, Berry constantly checks how well the child has learned what was said to her:

Since we constantly conduct these conversations with my son, I can confidently say that he will grow up to be a person reflecting on this topic. He will be adamant about this – it is more than just acceptance. I challenge him all the time. For example, I ask: “Why is this colour considered to be girly?”

Recall that Halle Berry gave birth to a son, Maceo, married Olivier Martinez, who she divorced in 2016. The actress also has a daughter, Nala, who was born from a relationship with Gabriel Aubrey. This summer, fans began to discuss the actress’s new boyfriend, whose name she initially kept a secret. At the end of September, Berry declassified her lover: it turned out to be a 50-year-old American singer and Grammy winner Van Hunt.