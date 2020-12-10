Hackers have hacked Cyberpunk 2077

The latest files necessary to launch the pirated version of the game have appeared on the web. Currently, the game is not on torrents, since the build is shared in private channels, although it may soon appear in the public domain. This is reported on the Reddit forum.

Recall that on October 27, the developers announced the postponement of the release of Cyberpunk 2077 from November to December 10. This was the third transfer since the beginning of the year. First, the game was supposed to be released on April 16, after which it was postponed until September 17. The latest release date was November 19th. After the release was postponed, the developers reported that they began to receive messages with death threats.

The game was released at the same time as the rest of the countries. On December 10, Cyberpunk 2077 was released simultaneously on PC and older generation consoles: PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.