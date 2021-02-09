Hackers hacked CD Projekt, stealing Cyberpunk 2077 source code and internal documents

CD Projekt was subjected to a hacker attack, during which important corporate information was stolen from the company’s servers.

The company wrote about the incident on its official Twitter page. An unknown person got access to the internal network of CD Projekt and was able to get the data belonging to the company. Besides, some of the information turned out to be encrypted, but CDPR keeps backups with it and has already begun the recovery process.

So what was stolen? According to CD Projekt itself, the personal data of users of their games and services remained intact. However, the company is still investigating to assess the extent of the losses.

In turn, the attackers left a note. In the message, the hacker claims to have stolen the source code of Cyberpunk 2077, Witcher 3, GWENT, and the new version of The Witcher 3. Apparently, we are talking about a re-release for new generation consoles. Besides, hackers got their hands on corporate documents containing accounting, personnel documents, information about investors, and so on.

In the message, the hackers threatened that the information they received could seriously worsen the company’s situation:

“If we don’t agree, then your source codes will be sold or ‘leaked’ to the Web, and all your documents will be sent to journalists. Your reputation will sink, and people will find out how *** your company really does. Investors will lose confidence in you, and stocks will fall even lower. You have 48 hours to contact us”

CD Projekt has already attracted the relevant authorities to identify the violators and immediately announced it would not negotiate.

Note that Capcom recently faced a similar situation. Hackers stole users’ personal data and posted screenshots of an early version of Resident Evil Village.