Hackers from North Korea attacked pharmaceutical companies in the United States, Britain, and South Korea

Sources of the newspaper WSJ do not specify whether hackers managed to access any information about coronavirus vaccines.

Hackers from North Korea probably attempted to hack at least six pharmaceutical companies from the United States, Great Britain, and the Republic of Korea, developing a new type of coronavirus vaccine. This was reported on Wednesday by The Wall Street Journal, citing sources familiar with the situation.

The cyberattacks were directed at the American companies Johnson & Johnson and Novavax, South Korean Genexine, Celltrion, and Shin Poong Pharmaceutical, and the British-Swedish AstraZeneca. It is noted that the North Korean authorities have coordinated such attacks since August of this year.

Sources of the newspaper do not specify whether hackers managed to get access to any information about vaccines. At the same time, representatives of South Korea’s Shin Poong and Celltrion told The Wall Street Journal that the companies identified cyberattacks on their servers but did not find any significant damage.

On November 27, Reuters reported, citing sources that hackers probably from North Korea carried out a cyberattack against AstraZeneca, which is developing a coronavirus vaccine together with the University of Oxford. According to them, hackers posing as representatives of other companies tried to contact AstraZeneca employees via the business social network LinkedIn and allegedly offer them a new job, sending them documents with “malicious code to access the interlocutor’s computer.” These attempts appear to have failed, sources told Reuters.