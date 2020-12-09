Hackers attacked a company specializing in cybersecurity

The company believes that a foreign state was behind the attack.

The well-known American company FireEye, specializing in cybersecurity, reported that it was subjected to a hacker attack.

According to the company, the hack’s nature indicates that a foreign country with advanced capabilities was behind it.

Hackers have reportedly stolen offensive tools used to test the security of the company’s clients, which include government agencies at various levels.

The company did not specify who it believes is responsible for the hack.

FireEye notes that the stolen tools can be dangerous in unscrupulous hands, but evidence of their use has not yet been revealed.

The company said it had developed countermeasures to protect its customers and others.