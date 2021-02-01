Hacker blocked victim’s penis in chastity belt and demanded a $1 thousand ransom

According to Sam Summers, he was sitting at home wearing a Cellmate chastity belt from the Chinese manufacturer Qiui, when suddenly an inscription appeared in the attachment to this device that someone was connecting to the device. After that, the belt was blocked. At first, the man decided that this was his girlfriend’s trick, but she declared her innocence. Soon a hacker got in touch and demanded to transfer a thousand dollars in bitcoins to be released.

The man fulfilled the cybercriminal’s condition, but he demanded an additional amount. Summers and his girlfriend then began to act on their own. Finding no tools in the house other than a hammer, the couple went to the store for bolt cutters. Despite the horror, intense pain and bloody cuts, Summers eventually managed to remove the device.

He admitted that he threw out the ill-fated device and reconsidered his attitude towards purchasing Internet-connected home devices.

In 2017, Germany launched the production of underwear with a combination lock and alarm. Fancy underwear is made of a durable material that won’t tear and is difficult to cut. To remove the laundry, you must enter the code. If the built-in sensors detect an attempt of unauthorized access, a siren with a volume of 130 decibels will sound.