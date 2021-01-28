Guterres hopes that under the new US president, the IMF will be able to help developing countries more

Developed countries have spent $12 trillion to rebuild their economies, but only 1% of this amount went to help the least developed countries, the UN Secretary-General said.

“We are actively calling for the issuance of new drawing rights, which is essentially a modern way of printing money,” the UN chief said. “Until now, this was not possible because of the position of the previous US administration, which opposed this measure, and therefore the International Monetary Fund could not resort to such a measure.”

“Developed countries have spent millions, I estimate $12 trillion, on rebuilding their economies, but only 1% of that amount has gone to help the least developed countries,” he continued. The Secretary-General recalled that the disadvantaged states “face terrible external debt problems, many have lost income from tourism and due to falling commodity prices.”

“In 2021, we will need to work hard to secure debt relief,” Guterres said. The G20 has made some decisions to defer payments for the least developed countries, but we need debt relief on a much larger scale,” he concluded.